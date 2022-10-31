Murray Felines Female Football Club have got on the front foot early, naming Jared Loughnan as under-17s coach for 2023.
He is handed the reins by outgoing coach Brad Nicholson, who led the under-17 group to a preliminary final berth in the 2022 AFL North East Border Female Football League with Loughnan as assistant.
The Felines fell in the prelim by a single agonising point back in August, losing out 2.3 (15) to 2.2 (14) in a thriller against Wodonga Raiders.
Having spent time around the Felines' camp for some time, Loughnan moves into the top job with plenty of knowledge of the current playing pool, as well as representative mentoring experience.
He worked as an assistant coach for the April and September VLine Cup carnivals in 2022.
Off the back of those respective tournament performances, 11 Felines players were recently picked for the Murray Bushrangers under-19 pre-season squad.
Loughnan will have a talented group at his disposal next season and, alongside his immediate duties, will work in tandem with Felines senior women's coach Mathew Andison to promote youth into the open division.
