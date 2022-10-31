Halloween a source of joy for young trick or treaters, says Thurgoona witch

Halloween enthusiasts are in for a thrill as trick or treating returns to its pre-COVID style of delivery.
Lou Bean, better known locally as 'The Avenue Witch', has been a staple of Border Halloween tradition since moving into the quiet Thurgoona street eight years ago.
A celebration reportedly growing in popularity, Mrs Bean said she was expecting 150-plus children to knock on her door this afternoon.
"It is a really wide age range," Mrs Bean said.
"They just want to get dressed up, look like idiots, play like idiots and have fun."
As an annual staple, Mrs Bean said she had received text messages as early as August wanting to confirm The Avenue Witch would be out for Halloween this year.
"Halloween means smiles, that's it," Mrs Bean said.
"It is very simple. You're just making kids happy because, let's face it, the past couple of years have been really bad. They've been locked away from everyone they know and everything they know."
Mrs Bean has big plans for the return of a business-as-usual trick or treating. For the past two years, as was required, The Avenue Witch pivoted to no-contact delivery.
"I sat down and I bagged 200 bags of lollies in zip lock bags. The kids came to the driveway and I threw them out to them," she said.
Alongside the multiple large sacks of individually wrapped sweets and a facade of spooky decorations, The Avenue Witch is an elaborate costume featuring a skull-embroidered dress, rainbow pastel wig, quintessential hat, and green-striped socks in a nod to The Wizard of Oz.
It will take Mrs Bean two hours to get dressed and into makeup for the role, a process she'll begin at 1pm.
"The witch is totally in character," Mrs Bean said.
"I have perfected the laugh. It cracks them up."
Though some enthusiasts are clear on the appeal of Halloween, not everyone is keen to be involved in activities such as trick or treating.
Spooky decorations, signage, lights and music are often used as a way to identify those who are participating.
IN OTHER NEWS:
And a local community Facebook group has developed a map for freak-friendly houses on the Border.
Mrs Bean said she tries to keep decorations family friendly so as not to frighten the youngest trick or treaters.
"Its will not get any scarier," Mrs Bean said.
"We had a big spider coming out of the grass and there was a wide berth. I thought, 'Well, that one has got to go' because I can't have them not feeling like they can walk on the grass to play with the bones."
With its origins in the ancient Celtic tradition of Samhain, Mrs Bean said her enthusiasm for the day comes, in part, from her heritage.
"It is my favourite day of the year because I have Celtic heritage," Mrs Bean said.
"But its not a religious thing or a lore thing or a societal thing, its just a chance to make kids smile."
