Myrtleford best and fairest Sam Martyn is unlikely to play in the Ovens and Murray Football League next year.
Martyn is working on spending an extended period in Spain and is hoping to have it confirmed by Christmas.
"I spoke to Myrtleford and gave them the indication I probably won't be around next season or at least for the majority of it," he explained of his lifestyle decision.
Martyn missed around a month of last season when he travelled in Spain, but the structural engineer is planning a longer stay.
"I've always wanted to live abroad, so the plan is to use Barcelona or Madrid as a base to explore the rest of Europe," he revealed.
Martyn joined the Saints from Benalla after claiming a premiership with the Goulburn Valley club in 2015, along with the league's Morrison Medal in 2018.
He only enhanced his reputation as one of the best midfielders to play in the respective leagues in recent times with an uncanny ability to rack up disposals.
"I did have a slow start after not playing a lot of footy over the last few years, but I worked my way into the season, it was unfortunate with the injuries, but I had a great time and Myrtleford is a great club," he suggested.
The clever left-footer was clearly in the league's top 12 players by the end of the season, where the Saints bowed out in the elimination final to Wangaratta Rovers.
At 28, Martyn admits football is no longer a priority.
"It's not the dominant factor in my life like it was a few years ago, it's not the biggest influence in my life, it's just a part of it," he reasoned.
