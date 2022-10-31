The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Myrtleford best and fairest Sam Martyn unlikely to play next year

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated October 31 2022 - 3:49am, first published 3:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Martyn charges down the ground in the muddy game against Wangaratta in early August.

Myrtleford best and fairest Sam Martyn is unlikely to play in the Ovens and Murray Football League next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.