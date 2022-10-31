The Border Mail
Bailey Griffiths: Wodonga Bulldogs sign former South Adelaide ruckman

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated October 31 2022 - 3:35am, first published 3:15am
Bailey Griffiths is now a Wodonga player.

Wodonga have clinched the signing of towering ruckman Bailey Griffiths.

