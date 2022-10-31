Wodonga have clinched the signing of towering ruckman Bailey Griffiths.
The 23-year-old, who spent two seasons in the SANFL with South Adelaide, stands 203cm tall and weighs in at 105kg.
Griffiths represented Oakleigh Chargers in the NAB League and is expected to match it with the stronger ruckmen in the Ovens and Murray.
His mother, Michelle Brogan, played basketball for Australia and won silver and bronze medals with the Opals at the Olympic Games, while uncle Dean Brogan was a premiership player at Port Adelaide.
Griffiths played some junior football at Bulleen Templestowe in the Yarra Junior Football League before focusing his attention on basketball.
He represented Vic Metro at the national under-18 basketball championships in 2016 before resuming his football career with a handful of games for Marcellin College, where he won an Associated Grammar Schools premiership.
More to follow.
