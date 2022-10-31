A massive "sinkhole" on Bells Flat Road at Yackandandah was a potential deathtrap with some reckless drivers narrowly avoiding toppling over the edge before barricades were erected, residents say.
Retiree Kevin Beck, who lives on an elevated block just above where the road washed away, said he watched several SUVs cruising through floodwaters before the council had arranged a detour and put up barriers.
"On Friday, the rain was so heavy, the road was so full of water it was like living on the banks of the Murray River after a deluge," Mr Beck said.
"When the water subsided, a lot of people were driving through the flooded road just centimetres from where the sinkhole is - the problem was, you couldn't see that the road had broken away through the muddy water.
"Some of them were driving were so close to the edge, it's amazing they didn't go over."
Caitlin Stewart, who was house-sitting her parents' property just up the road from Mr Beck's house, said she drove to Yackandandah from Melbourne on Sunday night.
"I had no idea the sinkhole was there until today when I saw it while walking to the post office," she said.
"Fortunately I came from the other way so I wasn't at risk but I think it would have been fenced off by then."
Another local who asked to remain anonymous said people on social media who laid blame for the road surface washing away on road contractors and the council for "shoddy work" didn't understand the situation.
"It is the way it is," the resident said. "It's no one's fault, this is what happens when you have such a tremendous deluge of rain, this sort of thing is happening anywhere you get that sort of rainfall, not just here."
Indigo Shire Council mayor Bernard Gaffney said he had been told culverts had been blocked by storm debris and had blocked drainage causing a massive build-up of water.
He said the council had moved quickly to put in a detour and signs to avert any dangerous situations.
"It's extremely dangerous so we've done everything we can to make it safe for road users," Mr Gaffney said."It's a dangerous breakaway - if your car went over it, you wouldn't get it out.
"The road is closed where it is damaged until further notice.
"We have detour signs and we need to assess the damage with North East Water who have infrastructure under that damaged road.
"At this stage we can't let more traffic onto the road."
Yack Creek Distillery on Bells Flat Road said it was "business as usual" for them but advised people to drive carefully and heed the detour signs.
"We're opening today, people can still get to us and other businesses along the road," distillery owner Jamie Heritage said.
"The council put a detour in and did a good job of it."
A contractor for North East Water said the damage had affected a mains and a sewerage pipe.
A resident on social media said: "Just as well we can get to town via Twist Creek Road or else we'd be stuck."
