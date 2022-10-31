ALBURY'S mayor wants the master plan for the Border's hospital needs made public.
Kylie King referred to the document during an address to Monday night's council meeting acknowledging the NSW-Victorian funding to expand Albury hospital.
"We look forward to the release of the master plan, which has guided their decision making, we also look forward to contributing to future stages of health infrastructure planning for our region," Cr King said.
She noted Albury politician Justin Clancy's role in reaching a deal.
"Securing this funding has been a whole-of-community advocacy effort and we congratulate everyone involved, we particularly acknowledge the efforts of Justin Clancy," Cr King said.
"The Albury-Wodonga community is in desperate need of improved health infrastructure and this announcement is a major step forward."
Cr King also used her speech during urgent business to welcome the federal Labor government committing in its budget last week to honour $80 million in regional deal funding pledged by the previous Coalition regime.
"Through our Two Cities, One Community partnership we had been actively advocating for the retention of this funding since the May federal election and we particularly acknowledge the federal Minister for Infrastructure Catherine King for her consideration and recognition of the community's input into funding priorities," Cr King said.
