Albury Wodonga Bandits has stuck to its guns, re-appointing senior men's coach Haydn Kirkwood for next season.
Kirkwood took the leap into the head role this season, after previously serving as assistant for six years prior.
It was a baptism of fire for Kirkwood in 2022, whose side experienced plenty of ups and downs in the cutthroat NBL1 East competition.
The Bandits sidled up in 10th at the conclusion of the season, holding an 8-14 ledger.
Six of the sides' wins came from the opening nine rounds, with the Bandits enduring a tough second half of the campaign.
A shining light in Kirkwood's side was the ever-consistent Lochlan Cummings, who was sensational from outside the paint as he finished up in second in the league for most three-point attempts made.
Towering centre Duon Dawam was also a force for the Bandits, averaging 9.59 rebounds per game.
Kirkwood will be out to retain the services of his main threats for 2023, who'll again prove key next season.
