The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Haydn Kirkwood to coach Albury Wodonga Bandits in 2023

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated October 31 2022 - 6:36am, first published 3:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Haydn Kirkwood has been re-appointed as coach of Albury Wodonga Bandits. Picture by James Wiltshire

Albury Wodonga Bandits has stuck to its guns, re-appointing senior men's coach Haydn Kirkwood for next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.