Guns seized, Albury priest says case highlights soldiers' mental health

A priest has raised concerns about mental health services for veterans after an incident in which guns were seized in Albury.
Police were called to St Matthew's Church about 12.15pm on Monday.
A former soldier was in a heightened state at the Kiewa Street site and mentioned having firearms.
Father Peter MacLeod-Miller said "a great horde of police" attended and the matter resolved without anybody being hurt.
He said three firearms had been recovered from the man's car.
A police spokeswoman said the 35-year-old man was taken to hospital for assessment due to welfare concerns.
Father MacLeod-Miller said the incident highlighted issues former soldiers faced, including PTSD.
"I think there have been well publicised situations where former serving members of the armed forces are in a bad way and have used their arms with tragic outcomes," he said.
"The police and paramedics responded in a very timely and appropriate manner.
"It does highlight the problems with mental health in the armed forces and across the wider community.
"There are enormous holes in mental health services in regional areas and it points to the need for that to be improved."
Father MacLeod-Miller said the man hadn't made any self harm threats but was in a "very elevated state of consciousness".
"This is something that needs to be addressed immediately," he said of the mental health system.
"If someone's on fire you put out the fire, if the waters are rising people need to be rescued now, not in five years' time."
Father MacLeod-Miller said he saw a lot of people at the church who were in need of assistance.
"I think there needs to be a conversation about Albury Wodonga Health and the provision of health care, including mental health," he said.
"This is only one of many stories that make up that picture.
"This is not about a tragic outcome or a happy ending.
"The happy ending will be when this man is entirely rehabilitated.
"That's where the happy ending will be."
