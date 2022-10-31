Homes broken into in Wodonga, including while victims inside

Wodonga police are investigating several burglaries, including incidents where people were at home at the time.
Officers were alerted to three break-ins in the Whenby Grange estate on Friday night and Saturday morning.
Senior Sergeant Shane Martin said the properties were targeted between about 8pm or 9pm Friday and early Saturday morning, near Castle Creek Road.
Money was stolen.
He said nobody was injured and assistance was being sought to identify those involved.
"It's quite alarming if people are at home and someone's come into your house, where you live," he said.
"We ask people to check their security.
"If they've got security lights, locking your doors, if you've got CCTV footage ... make sure it's working and contact police and Crime Stoppers."
Police are investigating if one or multiple burglars were involved.
"It appears to be solely to steal money and leave the house," he said.
"No-one's been assaulted or threatened in any way.
"Some of the homes have been locked at the time.
"The victims are our number one priority.
"These things are quite confronting.
"They've got support in place for them and they're happy with that."
Senior Sergeant Martin was hopeful someone spotted a suspicious vehicle or person, heard dogs barking, or captured suspects on security cameras.
Anyone with information can call police on (02) 6049 2600 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
