The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Homes broken into in Wodonga, including while victims inside

By Blair Thomson
Updated October 31 2022 - 6:51am, first published 5:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senior Sergeant Shane Martin said police are investigating three burglaries near Castle Creek Road in Wodonga on Friday and Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire

Wodonga police are investigating several burglaries, including incidents where people were at home at the time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.