Wodonga looks like being the unluckiest club, if Cricket Albury-Wodonga's provincial competition finally starts on Saturday.
The first four rounds have been washed out, but no more than a millimetre is predicted on any day between Wednesday and Saturday, presenting the association with its best chance.
However, Wodonga has the round five bye.
There's a 95 per chance of up to 15mms on Tuesday.
