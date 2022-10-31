The Border Mail

Wodonga could be unlucky heading into Cricket Albury-Wodonga's round five

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated October 31 2022 - 5:59am, first published 5:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga's Bob Jackson in action last season.

Wodonga looks like being the unluckiest club, if Cricket Albury-Wodonga's provincial competition finally starts on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.