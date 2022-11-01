The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Glenroy man facing sentence in District Court, remains in jail with bail refused

By Albury Court
November 1 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Glenroy man who drove erratically around the Albury area tried to avoid arrest by heading directly at a stationary police vehicle put in place to stop him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.