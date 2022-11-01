A Glenroy man who drove erratically around the Albury area tried to avoid arrest by heading directly at a stationary police vehicle put in place to stop him.
Braedon Kane Williams already had a reputation with police and the courts for his abysmal driving behaviour over several years.
He continued this on January 4, 2021, when he embarked on an hours-long spell of dangerous driving where he regularly traveled on the wrong side of the road and was watched by a police helicopter as he cut several corners.
Defence lawyer Tim Hemsley said it was admitted that Williams' offending was aggravated by him being on parole at the time. Williams was already disqualified from driving until August 31, 2025.
"Every interaction Mr Williams has with police, it doesn't end well," he said of his client, who at the time of his committal had spent one year and 14 days in custody solely related to this offending.
"Again, Mr Williams' woeful record does not assist."
Albury Local Court has heard how Williams, now 34, became "agitated" when police rang his mobile phone at one point to tell him they knew that he was driving around North Albury and Lavington.
Williams hung up and continued his reckless ways.
His antics that day culminated in the incident when he approached a marked police vehicle at the corner of Kiewa and Panmure streets in South Albury.
The car, with flashing lights activated, was there to intercept Williams.
But Williams had no intention of stopping and instead drove "directly towards" the police vehicle, forcing an officer to move the car out of the way at the last moment in order to avoid a crash.
Williams continued on his way across Albury, dangerously overtaking another motorist on Burrows Road and eventually arriving at a residence in Regina Avenue, North Albury.
He pulled in and crashed into a brick wall on the left-hand side of the driveway. Williams was later arrested at a property on Burrows Road.
A search uncovered $1000 in cash, two Viagra tablets and three driver's licences belonging to others.
Magistrate Susan McGowan committed Williams to the District Court, with a sentence date to be set on November 25.
Williams pleaded guilty to using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, destroy or damage property, police pursuit and drive convenience taken without the consent of owner.
