Lauren Kerrins is the new coach of Thurgoona's A-grade netball side

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated October 31 2022 - 9:39pm, first published 9:30pm
Lauren Kerrins with son Dian Scott, seven, and daughter Ella Scott, four. Picture by Ash Smith

Lauren Kerrins is determined to bring the good times back to Thurgoona after being appointed A-grade coach of the Bulldogs.

