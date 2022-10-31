Lauren Kerrins is determined to bring the good times back to Thurgoona after being appointed A-grade coach of the Bulldogs.
In a decorated playing and coaching career, Kerrins reached grand finals with Wodonga Raiders and Wodonga Bulldogs before winning two premierships during an eight-year stint at Brock-Burrum.
Kerrins coached Albury's B-grade side to the big dance this year and also played in the C-grade decider before opting for a change of scenery in the Tallangatta & District Netball Association.
"I'm excited to come here because there's a really good vibe," Kerrins said.
"When they interviewed me, the questions they asked, I could see 'OK, this is where they want to go, this is maybe what was lacking a little bit here and there' and it really gives me a clear perspective of what they need and want.
"They were professional in the way they approached me and went about things so I got a good feeling.
"I know (senior football coach) Dan Cleary, he coached at Brock-Burrum while I was there and I'm really good friends with his wife Molly.
"I know some girls here already and I know some past players that are going to come back, so I'm not going in blind.
"I feel comfortable and they've been so welcoming.
"Also, what I love is that they've had lots of success and having finished fourth this year, they were not happy.
"That says to me they know how to win premierships and I can hopefully help them get back to where they think they should be."
Having started her career in Shepparton, two spells at Strathmerton book-ended Kerrins' first taste of the Ovens and Murray when her move to university led to joining North Albury.
With two premierships at Strathmerton under her belt, Kerrins went on to play A and B-grade at Raiders before crossing town to play A-grade and coach B-grade with the Bulldogs.
She later coached and captained the Saints, playing in three grand finals as well as coaching the Hume interleague side.
IN OTHER SPORT:
After a year off, the Tigers came calling and the journey continued.
"I did enjoy the year," Kerrins said.
"I played in a grand final and coached a grand final so I couldn't have asked for much more.
"Well, a win would have been great in both of them so that was a bit disappointing but I really enjoyed it.
"There's a great group of girls there around my age and it was nice to get back into the O and M environment.
"But with two children, four and seven, it was quite hard juggling this year.
"My son had Auskick, I was going to netball and this year, the times changed quite a lot because they were televising games.
"That prevented me from going to the kids games, so that was another factor behind my decision to move.
"It's great they've put a new under-15 grade in but that was going to bring the seniors forward even more.
"I heard Thurgoona might be looking for a coach and they asked me to apply.
"I loved going back to the O and M and seeing my old friends but now I've got little kids, it's a bit different.
"I wanted to come back to more of a family environment because of the little ones - and I live here as well."
But however strong the desire to bring the Bulldogs success, what happens on the court at Thurgoona will only be one piece of the puzzle for Kerrins.
"You don't play netball just for the netball, you play it for the lifelong friends," she said.
"When you spend so much time with people, two trainings a week and a game on Saturday, it's more than a job and you get those tight-knit relationships.
"I missed it when I had that year off.
"I didn't miss netball as such but I missed that connection.
"Mum was a coach for years, my sisters and I were quite heavily involved in rep netball and coaching and my sister played in the VNL so it's a bit of a culture for us.
"Mum coached teams all over Numurkah and Shepparton and helped out with juniors a lot so that probably comes from her.
"People have asked and I've accepted, that's what usually happens and I find I can connect.
"I'm a schoolteacher so I think that background helps.
"Coaching's not just about knowing the sport, it's being able to manage people and different personalities."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.