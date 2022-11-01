Wodonga have ended their long search for a ruckman by securing the signature of former South Adelaide big man Bailey Griffiths.
Standing 203cm tall, Griffiths is set to challenge the Ovens and Murray's best next season and has given the Bulldogs a major boost after their storming finish to the 2022 campaign.
Wodonga won their last four games of the season including two against sides who played finals.
"We're stoked," Bulldogs coach Jordan Taylor said.
"We've been hunting for a ruckman for the last couple of years.
"We've had some guys that have done fantastic jobs in the ruck but they're always playing undersized or out of position so it's good to get a genuine ruckman in.
"It's huge for us because they don't grow on trees.
"I've spoken to a lot of ruckmen over the last couple of years so we're absolutely stoked.
"Bailey's a ripping kid, really honest and genuine.
"He played at South Adelaide, where I played, so all the boys I spoke to over there spoke really highly of him as a person and as a player."
Making sure Griffiths was the right fit off the field was every bit as crucial as his playing credentials.
"I think it's potentially more important for us than other clubs just because of how young our group is," Taylor explained.
"With a young group, when recruits come in, they're looking at them as leaders as much as they are as players.
"With an experienced group like Albury, their recruits are just the cream on the top and their leadership is really settled.
"With us, because we're such a young group with not too many playing at a higher level, they really look to the recruits as leaders as much as players.
"Bailey's quite raw; he didn't come to footy until 16.
"He was an elite junior basketballer and his Mum played for the Opals so he's got great genes!
"He started getting into footy in his last couple of years of high school with his size and athleticism.
"He had a bit of interest and his uncle is Dean Brogan, who was a Port Adelaide ruckman, so that's what took him over to South Australia.
"He's still quite raw but we'll be looking to his his soft hands, marking capabilities and athleticism."
Taylor's determined to build on what Wodonga did so well late in the year.
"We were a little bit inconsistent but we ended the season really well and that brings a bit of belief going into next year," he said.
"We know that if we can get our processes right, the results will follow."
