Adelong was ordered to evacuate in the middle of the night and the same direction has been given to the Tumut Caravan Park on Tuesday morning.
The Murrumbidgee State Emergency Service received more than 330 calls for help overnight across the zone as intense storms and the flashflooding aftermath hit communities right across the region.
Evacuation centres have been established in Cootamundra and Adelong as people in parts of those communities were told to move to safety
Residents and those along Adelong's Tumut and Selwyn streets were issued the emergency warning to evacuate immediately just after 1.20am due to rapidly rising flood water and flash flooding.
An evacuation centre has been established at the Adelong Fire Station in Lockhart Street.
The Tumut Caravan Park is subject to an evacuation warning, with people there advised to leave due to widespread flash flooding just after 7am Tuesday.
"The Bureau of Meteorology advises rainfall over the past several days and weeks has caused renewed and prolonged flooding along the Murrumbidgee River and its tributaries," the SES said.
"Rainfall since Monday morning has caused moderate flooding along the Tumut River at Tumut and renewed minor flooding along the Murrumbidgee River at Gundagai, where the river levels are likely to exceed the major flood levels from Tuesday midday with levels reaching similar to April 1989 flood levels possible."
The Tumut River could reach 3.4m by 10am, the SES said, and could continue to rise with forecast rain.
A dozen rescues were carried out by Tumut SES crews, with one home requiring sandbags for their back door as water encroached on the property.
The Cootamundra evacuation centre has shifted to the town's showground on Pinkerton Road, after much of that community was issued evacuation orders on Monday night.
Those in properties and streets surrounding the Muttama Creek were advised to leave by 9pm on Monday.
The SES conducted 34 storm and flood rescues overnight, the service said.
Those in Wagga and surrounds have been advised to monitor conditions as the Murrumbidgee River, which at 8.18m is in minor flood, could rise again to the moderate flood level of 9m on Thursday.
Heavy storms that hit the city saw local SES crews respond to 65 callouts, the majority of them relating to flooding.
Based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, the following areas may be impacted by floodwaters:
The Rock unit commander Dani Bourke said there were a total of 337 jobs across SES's southern zone in the last 24 hours.
At the Rock, the SES unit responded to three calls for help overnight, after flash flooding inundated several roads and front yards.
Ms Bourke said Olympic Highway was covered with water near the train tracks.
The yards of nearby houses were also underwater.
More residences on Emily Street were also inundated, she said.
Those houses were provided with sandbags from SES to keep the flash flooding at bay. No one was evacuated.
Collingullie-Lockhart Road and Bullenbong Road were the other roads cut off by flooding overnight.
Ms Bourke said flooding has since subsided.
Lockhart shire mayor Greg Verdon said the area had approximately 65mm overnight and several streets were inundated.
Mangoplah Road is still covered in water, and the bridge in Lockhart's main street is also overrun, he said.
He is waiting for a full briefing this morning.
"Everything is so saturated that any small amount of rain exacerbates the problem," he said.
"If we look at the weather report it doesn't look all that promising ... I don't know. Last week we had over 80mm of rain, this week we've had close to 70mm, we've had six inches of rain over the last one and a bit weeks, everything is absolutely saturated.
"I'm not sure any real drainage system is going to accommodate that sort of weather."
