More than 400 properties at Cootamundra have been evacuated in what the mayor has described as a "wild night" and a 1-in-100 year flooding event.
NSW SES warned residents there would likely be localised inundation and dangerous flash flooding from 9pm, Monday.
NSW SES said from Monday night, 400 properties in the Cootamundra area were evacuated due to heavy rainfall along the Muttama and Jindalee Creek.
Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council mayor Charlie Sheahan said there have been no injuries, but more than 400 people have been evacuated.
"We had a truck go into a causeway because the sign had been swept away and he couldn't see it, but he was rescued," Councillor Sheahan said.
"It was a pretty wild night, the flooding in Cootamundra was up to about the same height as the flooding in 1974, it's a one-in-100-year event."
Cr Sheahan said they are now in the process of surveying the damage to properties and infrastructure.
"There are quite a few properties that have been damaged but the water is receding really quickly," he said.
Cr Sheahan said he commends the Cootamundra SES and RFS for their fast work in assisting residents, including several elderly people.
The Cootamundra Showground has since been nominated to the town's evacuation point.
A spokesperson for NSW SES said they responded to 34 storm and flood rescues in Cootamundra overnight including one evacuation.
"Of those, one was a leaking roof, one was flooding in the bedroom," the spokesperson said.
"One house was flooded and they were provided with sandbags for their garage."
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting more showers and rain for Tuesday and Wednesday across the Riverina and South West Slopes.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime.
