The Wagga High School community is in mourning after the sudden death of a student.
Emergency services responders converged on the school after the teenager, a 15-year-old boy, suffered a medical episode while moving between classes on Friday afternoon.
After being treated at the scene by school staff and then paramedics, the teen was transferred to Wagga Base Hospital.
He was reported to be in a critical condition on Friday night.
The Department of Education confirmed the tragic outcome on Monday.
"We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of a student from Wagga High School," a spokesperson for the department said.
"Our sincere condolences and deepest sympathies go to the student's family and the broader school community.
"Additional counselling and wellbeing support for all students and staff affected will be provided during this difficult time."
A spokesperson for NSW Police confirmed the death was not being treated as suspicious.
The school contacted parents on Friday and again on Mionday, saying it would concentrate on supporting students and staff over the coming weeks.
"Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathy are with the student's family and friends at this difficult time," principal Chris Davies told the school community via email.
Extra support in the form of additional school counsellors, teachers and support staff were deployed yesterday.
"Our focus is on restoring wellbeing and supporting everyone's safety," Mr Davies wrote.
"This means, among other things, returning the school to normal routines as soon as possible and recognising that students may be affected by this event in the coming months.
"Staying connected and engaged with your child is one of the best ways to support them."
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime.
