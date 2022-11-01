The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Sounds more like he's premier for Melbourne than Victoria

By Letters to the Editor
November 1 2022 - 11:00pm
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet talks at Thursday's media conference in Albury, watched on by his Victorian counterpart Daniel Andrews, Albury Wodonga Health chief executive Bill Appleby and Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas. Picture by Mark Jesser

Premier Andrews of which state?

We should respect our political leaders; however, respect is earned, not a given.

