YOUR SAY: Sounds more like he's premier for Melbourne than Victoria

We should respect our political leaders; however, respect is earned, not a given.
How is it a premier of Victoria visits the state of NSW to announce hospital renovation funding and not cross to Victoria for a visit to his constituents? Sounds more like the premier for metropolitan Melbourne than the state of Victoria.
The Wodonga mayor shows how the small picture is where too many on councils sit and think. The investment in Albury hospital is a great plan and delivers for the region.
Cross border co-operation is vital in tough times and when money is a hard grab for any place or region. We should be very pleased with the hospital plan and support it all the way and not criticise or try for a cheap political point score. We need some upbeat aims and talk.
Tough times need tough plans and the need for rate rises to repair roads and keep our regions in good shape seems essential.
I write to take issue with the ideas expressed by Ian Guthrie in his letter City's planning history contentious in The Border Mail (October 29). Ian's writings reveal a supporter of development whether or not council finds it suitable, appropriate and supported by the local community.
His description of the large black rectangular blobs built on the block in Pemberton Street as "ultra modern metal clad block houses" is at odds with local residents' descriptions. The fact that they were built too close to the fence of the original existing residence, therefore blocking their view, invading their privacy and overshadowing their land is hardly "positive development".
Hidden within the many words of Ian's letter is an attack on the freedom of elected councillors to do what they are elected to do. Assess any development proposal and to vote in the best interests of the city of Albury and its residents.
Councillors must continue to honour the commitment they made to the citizens who elected them, and to not be deterred or made hesitant to exercise their responsibilities by threats of legal action voiced by those who have an axe to grind.
Without doubt some development approvals granted in the past are now regretted by residents and council. To imply that because poor decisions were made in the past all new applications should be automatically approved lacks logic and common sense. I trust councillors will continue to assess development applications on their merit.
