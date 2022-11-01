It was heartbreak for some but jubilation for Sharon Henry and Carla Pole at Howlong Golf Resort when Gold Trip won the Melbourne Cup.
The pair went against the tide at their table of Howlong Bowling Club members, many of whom had backed Smokin' Romans which would have brought $50,000 to the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre had it won.
Howlong Golf Resort, which hosted the Melbourne Cup on its regional trophy tour, said the cancer centre was its nominated charity.
Mrs Henry and Mrs Pole's cheers, however, drowned out the moans of disappointed punters.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"On our table there was a lot of excitement for that horse - a lot of people had backed it and got very excited when it looked like it was coming in," Mrs Henry, who also won at the sweep with Gold Trip, said. "There was a little bit of heartbreak when that came to an end, but not from our point of view!"
Mrs Pole said: "I didn't back Smokin' Romans but we do donate to the cancer centre every year."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.