The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Cancer centre misses out on $50,000 as Smokin' Romans falters at Cup

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated November 1 2022 - 8:47am, first published 12:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sharon Henry and Carla Pole were jubilant after backing Melbourne Cup winner Golden Trip at the Howlong Golf Resort. Some there had backed Smokin' Romans in hopes of a win for the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre. Picture by Mark Jesser

It was heartbreak for some but jubilation for Sharon Henry and Carla Pole at Howlong Golf Resort when Gold Trip won the Melbourne Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.