Chemo Chicks back on track for Sunshine Walk in Albury to raise money for cancer patients

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
November 1 2022 - 3:05am
Chemo Chicks team captain and oncology nurse Kim Foulkes with team member and oncology nurse Sal Smith are stepping up for the 20-kilometre Sunshine Walk, which starts and ends in Alexandra Park, Albury, on Sunday.

BORDER cancer nurses will hit the ground running in Albury on Sunday for a cause close to their hearts.

