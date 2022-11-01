BORDER cancer nurses will hit the ground running in Albury on Sunday for a cause close to their hearts.
Team Chemo Chicks, made up of oncology nurses and Ramsay Health Care professionals, will tackle the 20-kilometre Sunshine Walk to support Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund and cancer patients.
They have already raised more than $10,000 through donations and a mega raffle.
For the fourth time the team will complete the taxing 20-kilometre circuit, saying what they lack in training they make up for in grit, determination and heart.
"You don't train for cancer and you don't train for the walk!" Chemo Chick and oncology nurse Sal Smith said.
Ms Smith looked forward to walking with patients and their families after two years of COVID-19 restrictions.
"We will enjoy the walk and use this time to acknowledge all those that have walked their journey through the cancer centre, especially those who spent so much of it alone during COVID," she said.
"The Chemo Chicks are not just those nurses dressed in purple gowns; it involves all those in oncology services who make it all happen.
"It's a team for both those providing the care, and for those patients and their big networks behind them."
Team captain and oncology nurse Kim Foulkes said all money raised stayed in the region to benefit cancer patients and their families.
She said the walk might take up to four hours, which was well short of the seven hours some patients spent in day chemo chairs.
"We recognise that no one asks to sit in our day chemo chairs, and a cancer diagnosis turns up unannounced for so many," she said.
"For our team, it is so important to show compassion and kindness each day.
"We understand that we are a small part of a patient's and family's journey through cancer, so we do our best to bring our skills, a smile and hope in those moments."
With support from 28 Border businesses, the Chemo Chicks have put together an online raffle with five prize bundles.
The Sunshine Walk includes five, 10 and 20-kilometre walks, starting and ending at Alexandra Park.
To join the Chemo Chicks or to make a donation, visit sunshinewalk.org.au
