Howlong's football and netball clubs will enter 2023 as a single entity after officially agreeing to merge.
At their AGMs on Sunday, the clubs passed a special motion to join forces and a new board of management has been elected to lead the Spiders forward.
Shaun McCormack will serve as president, with head of football Andrew Reid and head of netball Amanda Lavis appointed vice-presidents.
Jody Reid is the club's secretary and Sam Longley has been named treasurer, with Jason Kohn, Jodie Kohn, Bill Groenen and Jess Hancock completing the line-up as general board members.
"It's a big thing for the two clubs to work together to make this happen," McCormack said.
"We've always worked as separate identities but we go to the same venue on the same days, we share the same supporter bases, the same community sponsors and we go the same functions.
"We've been in discussion with the netball club over the last 18 months, working through all the finer details and talking to other clubs that have merged previously to try to get our heads around it.
"We've got the right people at both clubs who really wanted to make this work."
IN OTHER SPORT:
To the untrained eye, the two clubs had already been presenting a united front but McCormack insisted this formalisation of the partnership was key.
"There's a lot of families involved around the footy club and netball club that have got interests in both clubs with a son that plays footy or a daughter that plays netball," he said.
"Trying to work together as one club, I think it's important we recognise that now going forward.
"There's so much more inclusivity around sport now, whether it be the AFLW or other codes, it's not segregated like it used to be.
"It's just around the support and the numbers to be able to run a game day and functions and all the stuff that goes with running a club.
"Whether it be doing the gate, the canteen, organising functions or the meals on Thursday nights, there's a whole number of things that make up running a club and the things we share and we do together.
"This will make it easier with volunteer numbers and that sort of thing."
The Spiders played finals in all 12 grades of football and netball this year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.