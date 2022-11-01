Jess Kelleher is enjoying her netball more than ever after making history at Rand-Walbundrie-Walla.
The 25-year-old became the first player to chalk up 100 games for the Giants, having been a regular in the B-grade throughout 2022.
Kelleher, who played for the Tigers prior to the merger, now has her name etched into the history books of the three-town club.
"It was very unexpected," Kelleher said after being honoured at the Giants' presentation night.
"I didn't celebrate it at the time; I knew it was coming up but I didn't realise which game it was when it ticked over.
"We missed it at the time but I'm quite proud to have been a part of the club for that long."
The Giants finished eighth in B-grade this year, winning six games and losing 12, but there was plenty for Kelleher and her team-mates to take away from the campaign.
"It was really good, one of my most enjoyable seasons," Kelleher said.
"We may not have been successful in terms of making finals but we had a great group of girls and that kept the morale of the team up the whole time.
"Even though we weren't winning every week it, was a lot of fun."
Kelleher started the season playing goal-attack but moved forward to goal-shooter when injuries forced the Giants to re-shuffle their pack.
"I normally controlled that attacking end, with girls coming up from C-grade and the under-17s," she said.
IN OTHER SPORT:
"It was nice to be able to give those girls a chance to come up in a low-stress sort of situation.
"We knew, at a point in the season, we weren't going to make finals so it was nice to be able to give them that bit of guidance and support so that when they do come up into senior years they can hopefully have success."
Kelleher has thrived under the tutelage of Kailey Athanitis.
"This year has been my highlight," she said.
"We have a coach that came from the O and M and she brought some really good netball knowledge.
"It was nice to have a lot of outside knowledge around netball skills, not just focusing on our fitness, and we definitely got that."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.