A long-running Albury fete nearly cancelled by COVID last year returns on Saturday with far more certainty.
The 28th annual St David's Uniting Church fair and art exhibition will be held from 9am to 1pm at the church complex, corner of Olive and Wilson streets.
Fair committee convener Lance Boswell said this year's event would be much easier to stage given the easing of restrictions over the past 12 months.
Mr Boswell said money raised would go towards the church's outreach programs, like the accommodation house for tertiary students.
The Olive Grove is a share house for up to six tenants in a two-storey former manse in central Albury.
It is run by a committee of volunteers who are members of the congregation of St David's.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Boswell thanked everyone who supported the annual fair, saying church members and other volunteers looked forward to catching up each year.
"It allows us as a congregation to get together, to work hard certainly, but to enjoy each other's company too," Mr Boswell said.
Saturday's fair, which is a cash-only event, will be Reverend Beth Bear's first as the St David's minister, although she has attended in previous years.
"It's a lovely day, lovely moment for the community and has been going on long before I've been here," she said with a smile.
Many stalls are indoor or can be shifted out of any rain.
Rev Bear said people looked forward to attending a fair similar to those held before the pandemic.
"It's been a rough couple of years, so I think to be able to gather ... will be a nice thing for the church and the community to be able to do," she said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.