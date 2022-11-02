The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

St David's Uniting Church Albury plans 28th annual fair, Saturday, November 5

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
November 2 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St David's Uniting Church minister Beth Bear and her children Zoe, 16 months, and Hugo, 3, like this sample of items for sale at Saturday's fair. Picture by Mark Jesser

A long-running Albury fete nearly cancelled by COVID last year returns on Saturday with far more certainty.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.