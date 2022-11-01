The Wodonga Little Athletics Centre has been broken into for the fifth time this year, frustrating volunteers and stretching the club's finances.
Damage was discovered at the venue on Sunday morning.
A thief, or thieves, had entered the property and smashed locks off refrigerators, damaged doors, and stole stock.
Secretary Anthea Mulholland estimated the damage and losses to be about $2500.
While the site has regularly been targeted this year, she said this was the worst such break-in.
"It's just devastating," Ms Mulholland said.
"We're run by a very small committee and we compete with footy, netball and cricket.
"We're quite a small club so to lose any kind of money or stock is really difficult.
"We have to replace the items and it takes a lot of the enjoyment out of it for the kids as well.
"We're probably a few weeks off being able to get the canteen running again, it's a lot of hours of work for the very few volunteers we've got on the committee."
Police attended the scene and undertook forensic work.
The club is used by schools for athletic days during the year and the club's athletic season only began last month.
Ms Mulholland said while many thought the sport was cheap, she said each event cost about $10,000 to run.
High jump mats cost up to $5000 each, hurdles are about $100 each with 80 needed to run an event, and electronic timing equipment can cost thousands of dollars.
"It's quite an expensive sport," she said.
"Thankfully the usual Saturday competition will keep running, we just won't have a canteen."
