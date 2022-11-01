The Border Mail
Anger as Wodonga athletics club burgled for the fifth time this year

By Blair Thomson
November 1 2022 - 6:00am
Wodonga Little Athletics Centre secretary Anthea Mulholland with a damaged refrigerator and items targeted during a weekend break-in. Picture by Mark Jesser

The Wodonga Little Athletics Centre has been broken into for the fifth time this year, frustrating volunteers and stretching the club's finances.

