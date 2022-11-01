Border weather wrap: Doctors Point warning, rainfall, releases, closed roads

UPDATE: NSW State Emergency Service issued a watch and act warning for Doctors Point just before midnight on Tuesday.
The SES advised people not to enter floodwater due to rising waters causing moderate flooding.
Based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, the following areas may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters:
"If you have a home and/or business emergency plan, review it now," the SES said.
"Otherwise, have a conversation and plan for what you will do and take with you if you need to evacuate.
"Consider the consequences of road and bridge closures and water over roads and make alternative arrangements for work, children, and travel."
EARLIER: Volunteers helped fill and place sandbags at Wodonga's Gateway Island on Tuesday as the Border prepares for possible flooding.
Sandbags have been placed as a precautionary measure at La Maison and Musikids, after Hume Dam releases increased to 75 megalitres per day.
Wodonga's Belvoir Park car park remains closed due to high water in the lake, and Whytes Road and Old Barnawartha Road are also closed.
In Albury, there is flood water on Doctors Point Road, with traffic control lights in place as only one lane is passable.
"This situation could change at any time and we may have to completely close the road," Albury Council said.
"If you live in or near Doctors Point please make sure you have your flood emergency plan ready to go."
A moderate flood warning is in place for downstream of the Hume Dam, with Albury and Corowa already experiencing moderate flooding.
According to Vic Emergency, releases from the Hume Dam combined with Kiewa River flows are likely to cause moderate flooding at Yarrawonga on Wednesday and may cause moderate flooding at Tocumwal during Friday.
The Murray River was at about 5.10 metres on Tuesday evening in Albury.
On Wednesday, downstream of Yarrawonga the water could reach 6.7 metres and it could reach about 7.4 metres in Corowa on Friday. The service warns further rises are possible. Residents should refer to the Vic Emergency app or website to stay up to date.
Riverina Highway between Bungowannah Road and Chambers Road is closed due to flooding.
The Bureau of Meteorology reported only 3.4 millimetres of rain at Albury airport, 6.6mm in Rutherglen, 2.6mm in Wangaratta and 4.4mm in Deniliquin between 9am and 5pm on Tuesday.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
