Complying with the single-use plastic ban in NSW has been confusing and costly, says business owner Jenny Mach.
From 1 November, the statewide ban expanded to include single-use plastic cutlery, plates, cups, cotton buds with plastic stems and personal care products with microbeads.
It follows the initial phasing out of lightweight single-use plastic bags back in June, the first act of prohibition from legislation passed last year.
Albury MP Justin Clancy said information had been delivered in 15 different languages "to support business owners and communities with diverse backgrounds".
However, the free hotline codesigned by the NSW government and the National Retail Association to advise does not offer translation services, meaning business owners cannot call to ask direct or clarifying questions.
Ms Mach is supportive overall of the ban which will limit nearly 2.7 billion items of plastic litter from entering the environment over the next two decades.
She said though educational support was needed for compliance, she hoped financial support would be considered for the costs associated with transition.
"It all adds up," Ms Mach said.
"In the environment point of view, yes, but for the business sometimes it is a bit hard."
"We hope we can get some support from the government."
Victoria will introduce its ban of similar plastic items early next year, in separate legislation to its single-use plastic bag ban back in 2019.
From 1 February 2023, Victorians will not be able to purchase or be supplied with single-use plastic or expanded polystyrene items by any business or organisation, including sporting organisations or community groups.
