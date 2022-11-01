Hamilton Valley residents who were cut off from their homes by floodwaters say they'd like a second access road opened to their estate in case of future emergencies.
Flash flooding over Centaur Road and across the entrance of the Centaur Park Estate during heavy rain blocked many residents from getting home on Monday afternoon.
Centaur Park resident Steph Watson parked her car outside the estate and called her partner to come pick her up in his truck and said the water was "easily" up to the truck's wheels at about 3pm.
She said it would be "amazing" if another road into the estate were opened for use in similar situations.
"We used to have access from both ends, which I think is really important in times like this," she said.
"Not even just for floods, but for fires...having that access would have been really great in a time like Monday."
Ms Watson said another road into the estate would also minimise traffic congestion on Centaur Road, which got busy during peak times, when events were held at the Lavington Sports Stadium or during the Nail Can Hill run.
Centaur Park resident Katie Smith similarly called for better access into the estate.
"Centaur Road is the only access point, that's kind of frightening," she said.
Ms Smith said she'd like the Urana Road - Collins Street intersection opened again.
"Just for emergency access, because we were stuck in here," she said.
We were stuck in here- Katie Smith
Ms Smith said it was "scary" returning home with her two children to be faced with floodwater blocking entry to their estate.
"I was lucky to have a four-wheel-drive but many small cars couldn't go through," she said.
"I just kept thinking I probably shouldn't be driving through it to get home, that was my main thought, what happens if you slide out or something?"
Another Centaur Park resident Ram Subedi said he thought his car was going to "drown" when he drove through the flooded road to get home.
He said at one point the water nearly came all the way up to his house, which sits directly in front of the estate entry.
"Some of my neighbours were just driving around, I think some of them were scared to go past, they were coming up to the entrance and then going back to see if they could go or not."
Emergency services advise residents to never drive, walk or ride through flooded areas. They say to turn around and find a safe alternative route.
