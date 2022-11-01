The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

North East residents will lose power for four days as tree topples power lines in flood

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated November 1 2022 - 6:06am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A tree and branches had brought down powerlines between Bowser Road and Stamps Lane in North Wangaratta. Hundreds of residents have been left without power since Monday afternoon. Picture supplied

HUNDREDS of residents throughout the North East have no power for the second day in a row.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.