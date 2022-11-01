HUNDREDS of residents throughout the North East have no power for the second day in a row.
AusNet Services was investigating unplanned outages that were impacting residents mostly at Eldorado and North Wangaratta.
The outage tracker on the company's website said the estimated time for the restoration of power was 9am Thursday for North Wangaratta and 6pm Thursday for Eldorado.
Eldorado resident Natasha Lobban said power went out on Monday afternoon and the outage tracker originally estimated power would not be restored until November 10.
Ms Lobban said that estimate was later revised to Thursday afternoon.
"Eldorado has no power - which also means it has no water," she said.
"Eldorado has no town water or sewerage so we need power; it also means stock water is impacted."
Ms Lobban said some landholders were able to divert their farm generators to their homes, as they had done.
"We're having a generator fitted to our house this afternoon," Ms Lobban said.
"We have one from our business but there are no generators left to buy at Wangaratta."
AusNet spokeswoman Karen Winsbury said a tree and branches had brought down powerlines between Bowser Road and Stamps Lane in North Wangaratta.
She said technicians could still not reach it on Tuesday.
A total of 774 residents were impacted by that fault but Ausnet had now reduced that to about 600.
"We apologise to customers who are still without power," she said.
"Our crews are working as fast as they can in the flood conditions."
While Eldorado (197) and North Wangaratta (148) have the highest number of residents without power, other places hit include Boorhaman (91), Londrigan (71), Byawatha (57), Bowser (6), Peechelba East (20), Tarrawingee (5), Killawarra (1), Dockers Plains (29), Boralma (1), Wangaratta (19) and East and North Wangaratta (149).
Ms Lobban said the communications could have been better.
"I know it's a big job, made more complicated by the floods, but it's really tough on residents too," she said.
Eldorado residents got their first mobile communication from AusNet on Tuesday afternoon, confirming power would be restored by 6pm Thursday.
"We're sorry for the inconvenience and hope this gives you enough time to prepare for the next couple of days."
The Plough Inn's Phil Lithgow said they were run off their feet with the outage.
"There were lots of regulars in getting a feed today and last night," he said.
