Man facing sex offence, assault charges over alleged Albury incident

A man has been charged with assault related matters and a sex offence over an alleged incident in North Albury.
Benjamin Jessie Crane has pleaded not guilty to charges including carrying out a sexual act with another without consent, common assault, two counts of intentionally choking without consent, and stalking.
Crane was charged and bailed on Monday following an alleged incident against a pregnant woman at a Swan Street home early Sunday morning.
A complaint was later made to Albury police, who attended the Swan Street home and arrested Crane.
Crane denied the allegations.
His matter was listed in Albury Local Court on Tuesday, where not guilty pleas were entered.
His bail was continued and he will return to court on February 3 for a hearing.
