After two decades in its prominent Dean Street location, Albury's longest running second-hand bookstore is in search of a new owner.
Charles Stitz said other than a love of books the next owners would be able to add their own individual touches.
"Every second-hand bookshop is different. Every second-hand bookshop really bears the imprint of the owner," Mr Stitz said.
"You have to have a broad general knowledge. You learn what sectors are of interest to the public."
"They are individual because you tend to fashion it in accordance with your own personality," he said.
Mr Stitz said he and his wife, Mary, had opened the shop three weeks after he retired from his previous career as a lawyer.
In the two decades since, they have developed a loyal and growing following of book lovers and collectors.
"We have become well-known to the collectors in Sydney and Melbourne. When they are travelling up and down the highway, they always call in," Mr Stitz said.
"Recently quite a lot of young people are returning to books."
IN OTHER NEWS:
In a highly central location, on the beaten track for cinema-goers and diners, Books on Dean's operating hours could be altered by the new owner to capture a wider audience.
Mr Stitz said that Albury's main street had changed a lot over his time at Books on Dean, with very few proprietors selling tangible cultural products such as books.
"It has moved from being old established businesses that have been there for donkey's years to a churn factor," Mr Stitz said.
Mr Stitz suggested it was an ideal profession for someone newly or semi-retired, who is looking to deepen their passion for collectables.
"It needs to be someone who was like me in those days, who is retiring and looking for something to do for the rest of their life," Mr Stitz said.
"It has been great. It has been better than any other part of my life."
Following the sale and settlement, once Mr Stitz's experience and expertise is no longer needed by the new owner, he looks forward to returning to writing.
With a keen interest in history and biography, he wrote and edited a five-volume series, Australian Book Collectors: Noted Australian Book Collections.
"It deals with a number of different collectors, their history and their life," Mr Stitz said.
Stean Nicholls Real Estate will manage the business sale of Books on Dean, a rare exception for the agents who generally specialise in auctioneering.
Though pandemic disruptions forced the closure of the shopfront for 19 months over the past two years, Mr Stitz said that wasn't the reason he was looking to sell.
"The last thing I want is to retire. I will probably retreat to an office somewhere and trade online," Mr Stitz said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bookmark https://www.bordermail.com.au/
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @bordermail
Follow us on Instagram @bordermail
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.