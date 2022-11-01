Yackandandah's tap water is safe to drink despite a recent landslip, according to North East Water.
The authority noted a raw water pipeline and sewer line had been exposed by the incident on Bells Flat Road.
"We have now rerouted both pipes out of the landslip zone," North East Water posted online on Tuesday.
"Please be assured that our water and sewer services are not impacted and Yack's tap water is safe to drink."
IN OTHER NEWS:
North East Water said owing to the ongoing wet weather it was managing sewer spills in Tallangatta and Bonegilla.
"Please observe signage near the spill sites," it said.
For more information, go to newater.com.au/spills.
