Man charged after alleged rollover in stolen vehicle, carjack attempt

A man has been charged with armed break-and-enter, police pursuit, attempted carjacking and drug driving offences after alleged incidents between Corowa and Walbundrie.
Joshua Daniel Edney, 31, is accused of attending a Corowa home on Sunday morning.
Police were told a door was forced open by two men, one of whom had a gun, before the occupant was punched and a red Ford Falcon stolen.
It's alleged Edney was involved in a police chase, car rollover, carjacking attempt and arrest in a paddock at Daysdale later on Sunday.
He had been hospitalised and has been charged with six offences.
His matter was listed in Albury Local Court on Tuesday.
No application for bail was made.
The matter will return to court on January 10.
Edney has other matters including drug supply, drug driving, police pursuit and other charges which will return to court on November 29.
His bail was revoked on those charges.
