Man charged after alleged rollover in stolen vehicle, carjack attempt

By Albury Court
November 1 2022 - 4:30pm
Joshua Daniel Edney is in custody after being released from hospital.

A man has been charged with armed break-and-enter, police pursuit, attempted carjacking and drug driving offences after alleged incidents between Corowa and Walbundrie.

