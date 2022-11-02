YOUR SAY: Promote the facts on water issues, not just ideology

It is wonderful that Wangaratta is able to put on a great show that draws in some of the best artists from around Australia to share their talents with the community and draw in tourists.
The community stage at the WPACC was a big hit too, hosting local bands and community performers - including students from the Wangaratta High School who were exceptional.
I also want to thank the organisers and the volunteers, such events cannot happen without them, and they help to make things run smoothly and add to the great experience had by all.
I can hardly wait to see what 2023's festival has in store!
IN OTHER NEWS:
I'm not a big television watcher, but I took the time to sit down and watch national ABC's Australia Remastered: Flood.
I guess I should not have been surprised to hear presenter Aaron Pederson blame irrigators upstream of the Barmah Forest for the death of half its river red gums.
However, it's still disappointing when presenters ignore facts when they interfere with ideology, and it's also a shame that the ABC is not more careful with its narrative around the health of environs along the Murray.
If they did, they would know that those same irrigators have returned nearly one in three litres to the environment over the last two decades through water reform.
The same food producers watched helplessly as the forest was unnaturally flooded in both summers of 2018 and 2019, while farmers were stuck on zero allocation and therefore unable to grow the food that we all rely on.
They're the same farmers and communities who watch forest health and native fauna health decline due to ongoing planned environmental flooding events which pre-wet forests that would otherwise act as a sponge in large rainfall events.
The same communities who are concerned about native fish starving for oxygen during blackwater events, which are again exacerbated by manmade environmental watering.
Please national ABC, use your position of responsibility to help influence common sense water policy, rather than promoting ideology that is not based on facts.
