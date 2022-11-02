The Border Mail
Vigil to honour Cassius Turvey to be held at Mirambeena Community Centre in Lavington on Friday November 4

By Ted Howes
Updated November 2 2022 - 8:00am, first published 5:30am
Tahlia Biggs has organised a vigil at Lavington tomorrow night for Cassius Turvey, not just as a mark of respect for the boy, but to highlight the trauma Indigenous people face every day. Picture by Mark Jesser

The loss of Perth teen Cassius Turvey last month, while tragic, also provides a chance to cast a light on the grief and hurt Aboriginal people face every day, proud Barkindji woman and Albury local Tahlia Biggs says.

