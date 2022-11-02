The loss of Perth teen Cassius Turvey last month, while tragic, also provides a chance to cast a light on the grief and hurt Aboriginal people face every day, proud Barkindji woman and Albury local Tahlia Biggs says.
Ms Biggs is leading a vigil tomorrow night for the 15-year-old Noongar Yamatji schoolboy who was allegedly bashed with a metal pole while walking home and later died in hospital.
She said while his death was traumatic for so many, the vigil would provide an opportunity for people to gain an understanding of the daily challenges Indigenous people endure.
"This vigil is a chance for non-indigenous people to show support and solidarity - not just when things like this happen - but all throughout the year and in their everyday lives," Ms Biggs said.
"Not just when it comes to reconciliation issues or during NAIDOC week, but when it really matters as well - which is every day."
He suffered serious head injuries and died in hospital 10 days later.
Vigils have been held across the nation to mourn the death of Cassius; tomorrow night was chosen for the Albury-Wodonga community to show their respects at the Mirambeena Community Centre in Lavington out of wet weather concerns.
"We picked Mirambeena Community Centre because it's one of the larger indoor venues.
"That venue has also been used by the Aboriginal community for many events, it's easy to get there and we're hoping for good weather.
"It's going to be a big week with all the other vigils happening.
"It goes to show that a lot of our First Nations communities are in constant cycles of hurt.
"We lose prominent people nationally like Uncle Jack Charles, like Archie Roach and then we lose prominent people in our communities as well.
"It's a constant cycle and it's a very exhausting one."
Ms Biggs said some believed "things had gotten better" with the Black Lives Matter movement.
"In some cases there's been great improvement," she said.
"But in some cases you still have kids scared to go to school, scared to live their lives as black fellas.
"We've still got black fellas dying in custody ... getting bashed by police.
"We've still got people going through gut-wrenching experiences."
