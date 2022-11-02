Repairs to a "sinkhole" at Yackandandah described by residents as a "deathtrap waiting to happen" will start after a geotechnical report is finished.
Indigo Shire Council mayor Bernard Gaffney said the road will remain closed for traffic until it is safe for motorists.
Barricades were erected around the giant pothole on Bells Flat Road after a section had broken away when heavy rain lashed the area on Thursday and Friday.
North East Water said a raw water pipeline and sewer line had been exposed by the incident but that tap water was safe to drink.
An Indigo Shire Council spokeswoman said on Wednesday a timeline for repairs would be known when the report was complete.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"A geotechnical assessment is required before any repair works can be started and this process is beginning today," the spokeswoman said.
"Council undertakes the assessment with a specialist geotechnical engineer."
Yack Creek Distillery on Bells Flat Road said it was "business as usual" for them and other businesses but advised people to drive carefully and heed the detour signs.
Border and North East councils had been struggling to stay on top of pothole fixes, with recent wet weather making many roads in the region perilous to travel on.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.