Residents await geotechnical report for Yackandandah 'sinkhole'

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated November 2 2022 - 1:14am, first published 12:00am
The giant "sinkhole" on Bells Flat Road, Yackandandah, raised concerns among residents who watched people driving perilously close to the edge before the site was barricaded. Picture by Mark Jesser

Repairs to a "sinkhole" at Yackandandah described by residents as a "deathtrap waiting to happen" will start after a geotechnical report is finished.

