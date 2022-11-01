Corowa-Rutherglen has issued a call for help as the club braces for floodwater to hit John Foord Oval.
With a major rise in the Murray River predicted over the coming days, the Roos are expecting the ground to be under water by the end of the week.
Volunteers will gather at 4pm on Wednesday to fill sandbags in an effort to protect the club rooms.
"The river was sitting at 6.2 metres for weeks but now it's nearly up to 6.4m," club secretary Rowena Black said.
"They've predicted it will get up to 7.4m by the end of the week which will put our oval under water.
"It got to 7.7m in 2016, which put our club rooms under so we're preparing for the possibility that will happen.
"It's still got a metre to come up but the outflows from the Hume Dam and the Kiewa River coming in have doubled and that hasn't reached us yet from Albury so I think it's going to be a lot higher.
"It's down at Rowers Park but I assume it'll be on the oval by tomorrow.
"You think of all the hard work everyone's put into your clubrooms and establishing that space and it's on your mind, what the damage might end up being and what will happen, all the work that's got to go in to protect it as much as we can.
"You hope for the best, I suppose, and prepare for the worst."
From experience, the Roos know how damaging floodwater can be having gone through a big clean-up six years ago.
"The clubrooms sit right on the ground so all the flooring had to be replaced," Black said.
"It got into some of the skirting boards, so that affected the walls and things like that.
"We hadn't done our two netball courts at that point.
"If the water doesn't stay on there too long, it should wash off; it's when it hangs around for a long period, that's when the damage gets done as it gets underneath.
"We've put a call out for people to come down this afternoon (Wednesday) to do some sandbagging around the club rooms, lock up all the doors and roller doors and put everything up high as much as we can, get it out of the way so that it's as clear as possible if water does get into the building."
It's time like these which often bring the best out of communities and Black is confident they'll get a good turnout.
"I think that will definitely be the case," she said.
"The Corowa people are great at pitching in and helping out so I expect to see a few people down there giving a hand, which will be great."
