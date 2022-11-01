The Border Mail
Corowa-Rutherglen appeal for help as floodwater approaches John Foord Oval

By Steve Tervet
Updated November 1 2022 - 11:59pm, first published 11:30pm
Roos secretary Rowena Black has explained how the rising Murray River is going to impact Corowa-Rutherglen's John Foord Oval.

Corowa-Rutherglen has issued a call for help as the club braces for floodwater to hit John Foord Oval.

