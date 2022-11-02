JUST under $15,000 has been raised from the sale of nearly 50 paintings to aid the Murray Valley Refugee Sanctuary Group.
Three of the so-called Famous Fakes, copies of noted artworks by names such as Van Gogh and Drysdale, were bought by Albury MP Justin Clancy at the auction last month.
Yesterday he donated one, October Evening which he purchased for $125, to the group for use in a house they are setting up for a refugee family from the Middle East.
Dr Vine said originally it was thought $10,000 may have been raised and the final tally would allow the group to furnish three houses for refugee families.
"We were delighted with the community response and the energy in the room," Dr Vine said.
Mr Clancy said he was very grateful for the support that the sanctuary group provided refugees "to make them feel welcome".
He has been a member of a parliamentary committee examining the COVID response's impact on diverse communities and supported a pilot program to encourage migrants to move from western Sydney to the Border.
