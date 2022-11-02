The Border Mail
Auction of copies of famous paintings proves to be success for aiding refugees with MP buying three artworks

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
November 2 2022 - 3:34am
Penny Vine and Justin Clancy with Border artist Maree Kenny's version of French painter Maurice Denis' October Evening which will be put on the wall of a house for refugees. Picture by James Wiltshire.

JUST under $15,000 has been raised from the sale of nearly 50 paintings to aid the Murray Valley Refugee Sanctuary Group.

Local News

