Matt Pendergast is determined to redress what he sees as the coaching disparity between the city and the country after taking on a new role to work alongside the region's young footballers.
Pendergast, the Lavington premiership player and five-time Panthers best and fairest, will share his huge experience and ideas with players through the One on One platform which offers the chance to book into individual or small group sessions.
The program was founded in Queensland by former Richmond, Gold Coast and Brisbane player Andrew Raines but is expanding around Australia and Pendergast believes his new venture will fill a gap in the market across Albury-Wodonga and beyond.
"It's been a passion of mine for a while, the development of footy and all sports in our region," Pendergast said.
"There's a clear disadvantage in having that exposure to one-on-one football coaching in the area so I spoke to Andrew Raines and we identified there was an opportunity in the area to take it on.
"I think it'll become pretty solid in this area."
Pendergast's role as an assistant coach with the Murray Bushrangers has reiterated his belief the area is full of footballing talent and he hopes the additional coaching could further accelerate their progress.
"When I was in the Bushrangers 20-something years ago, we always had to travel to Wangaratta or Shepparton, no-one really came to Albury-Wodonga and it's still the case now," he said.
"This one-on-one coaching is not just for the elite kids but the kids that want to learn fundamentals of the game and girls as well, which is massive up here.
"I just think it's a real under-serviced area for the actual talent that's here and if I can help with one or two and get the ball rolling up here, it'll be great for the area and give them the edge moving into the senior ranks."
So in a team sport with so much emphasis placed on the collective effort, how much value does individual coaching bring?
"It's proven across the board," Pendergast said.
"Even the AFL footballers say that when they're having the one-on-one stuff, it's more personal and you get more out of it.
"I just love teaching.
"I loved competing and being part of a team but I had a passion for developing the kids and seeing that they needed that extra bit.
"What I learnt growing up playing football, I had my father as an influence so I kicked the footy with him but remembering who had an influence on me as a teenager, in the important years in my footy career, I just want to give back to the next generation and teach them a few tricks along the way.
"I find it really enjoyable, it's not a chore.
"I was involved with the Lavi thirds this year and the basketball stuff in Wodonga, so I just can't get enough of it!"
Raines is thrilled to form the link with Pendergast.
"It's an area I've been trying to get into for a while because I know Albury-Wodonga and the Ovens and Murray is a great football region," Raines said.
"My brother (Nic Raines) won a couple of best-and-fairests at Corowa-Rutherglen and one of my close mates, who passed recently, Jake Ryan, was also a great footballer and won the Morris medal.
"I used to go up and watch them play when I was at Richmond.
"Matt reached out and it's the perfect business where if the coach wants to just coach, we'll look after all the management and admin.
"It's a great alignment and with Matt's background and experience, I think it should go really well.
"Regional areas are screaming out for coaches to work on specific parts of the game to help players get better.
"The one-on-one coaching complements the group stuff really well.
"You might do your two main sessions a week as a junior footballer but a lot of AFL players will get an extra session or two, with some craft, touch or extra stuff you want to work on, someone to take that individual time.
"It's marrying the two together, having that team approach to be able to fit into the team but also working on your individual craft.
"We use that word 'craft' a lot and it's usually your individual specialties whether's it's kicking you need to work on, marking or clean hands, those are the areas where a one-on-one coach can fast-track the development."
