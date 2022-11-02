The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Matt Pendergast explains why he's joined One on One Football Coaching

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated November 2 2022 - 1:56am, first published 1:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lavington champion Matt Pendergast has joined One on One Football Coaching, connecting with former Richmond, Gold Coast and Brisbane player Andrew Raines to bring the online platform to our region. Picture by Mark Jesser

Matt Pendergast is determined to redress what he sees as the coaching disparity between the city and the country after taking on a new role to work alongside the region's young footballers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.