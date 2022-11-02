Albury SES has advised residents to be aware of fallen trees in coming days, after two Border fire brigades have chopped down a tree blocking an Albury road.
Volunteers from Lavington and Splitters Creek Rural Fire Services responded to a call to remove a tree on the western end of Union Road, near the cemetery on Tuesday evening.
NSW SES Albury Unit commander Curtis Kishere said no other trees had fallen in recent days.
"But I expect there could be a lot more in the coming days, so we urge motorists to keep an eye on the road, look up above and if in doubt turn around and seek and alternative route," he said.
Lavington RFS volunteer Kathy Barnes said the tree blocked the whole road and took about two hours to clear.
"It was a bloody huge tree," she said.
"There were three or four cars stuck down the cemetery end until we could clear the path and then there was local residents that needed to get home.
"So they parked up the road and then walked down and then once we finished they came back and got their cars."
Mr Kishere said his unit had been door knocking residents along Doctors Point Road, but he wasn't "too worried" about flooding at this stage.
"The road out there is going to be down to local traffic only and people with four-wheel-drives will be able to get through," he said.
"We're going to be monitoring it (the flooding on the road) with AlburyCity."
Mr Kishere said there were 46 properties along the road and about 200 residents.
"None of them have decided to leave yet ... they've all been there before, they know what's going on, they just want the council to keep the road open as long as possible and that's what the council are doing."
Thurgoona, Table Top, Lavington and Splitters Creek fire brigades also helped the NSW SES Albury Unit with sand bagging.
About 26 volunteers from the four brigades bagged 41 pallets worth of sand bags - about 2000 sand bags in total.
Lavington Rural Fire Service brigade captain Bruce Barnes said it took from about 3pm to 7.30pm.
"Everyone's happy to help, we're not going to get much this year, the fire brigade, as you can imagine, so it's good to see that we can do other things to keep everyone active," he said.
To collect sand bags, call the NSW SES on 132 500.
To stay up to date with flooding updates you can go to the NSW SES Albury Facebook page.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
