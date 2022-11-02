The Border Mail
SES and Border fire brigades clear trees, fill sand bags after rain

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated November 2 2022 - 1:52am, first published 1:41am
Fire fighters clear a large tree which blocked Albury's Union Road. Picture by Splitters Creek Fire Brigade.

Albury SES has advised residents to be aware of fallen trees in coming days, after two Border fire brigades have chopped down a tree blocking an Albury road.

