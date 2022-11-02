The Border Mail
Hospital and political figures respond to concerns about what image for an upgraded Albury medical hub presents

By Anthony Bunn
November 2 2022 - 5:00pm
The image released by the Victorian government which shows how a multi-storey car park could be linked to a redeveloped Albury hospital via an airbridge.

ALBURY MP Justin Clancy and Albury Wodonga Health chief Bill Appleby say a multi-storey car park may not be built on a corner opposite Albury hospital, despite an image suggesting otherwise.

