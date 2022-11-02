ALBURY MP Justin Clancy and Albury Wodonga Health chief Bill Appleby say a multi-storey car park may not be built on a corner opposite Albury hospital, despite an image suggesting otherwise.
Following state premiers last week committing to a $558 million health upgrade, a sketch was released by the Victorian government suggesting a big car park would be built on the south-east corner of East Street and Borella Road and linked by bridge to the hospital.
That caused alarm for an owner of nearby units, Anton Hutchinson, who earlier this year objected to Albury Council when a ground level car park for hospital staff was approved for that area.
"It took my blood pressure up," Mr Hutchinson said of the image.
Mr Appleby said a site for the big lot was undecided.
"The location of the future car park will be finalised in the next phase of detailed planning," Mr Appleby said.
"There are a range of options for car parking which is a critical first step in the detailed planning.
"The image released showed just one early option considered."
Mr Clancy said: "That artist's impression was very much the artist's impression and I certainly wouldn't be taking that as the final design at this stage."
His want is for the multi-level car park to be built on the existing lot between the hospital's main entrance and Eastern Hill bush.
"Personally I would see that there is that space up in the southern part of the campus, I would think that (parking) would be located all on the existing campus," Mr Clancy said.
"What we see with the redevelopment at Wagga (hospital) is the notion of having a compact footprint and going up and my sense of that is that we'll be looking to do similar here.
"My view is that this site will be well and truly fit for the future and that will be through good design."
Mr Appleby said the creation of the new staff car park on the corner of East Street and Borella Road was "progressing well" although he did not nominate an opening date.
Mr Hutchinson is not impressed with the design.
"It's an el cheapo disgusting car park," he said.
"It didn't look very attractive before but now there's no protection from headlights and noise."
Albury Wodonga Health is leasing the land for 10 years from its owner, a term which extends beyond the timeframe set out by the premiers for the erection of the multi-storey car park and clinical services building.
"That space....might at a later date be opened up for medical offices or ancillary medical buildings," Mr Clancy said.
Mr Hutchinson said he raised his concerns over a multi-storey car park with Ms Medlin and Albury deputy mayor Steve Bowen, who expressed dismay earlier this year at vehicle plan.
A council representative said plans for the car park and hospital building would not go to the city for approval as it is categorised as a "state significant development".
