There is daylight between Group Nine Rugby League and the NRL, few would debate that.
However, for two Albury Thunder youngsters, the gap is being bridged by quite some stretch this week.
Jeremy Wiscombe and Reece Clegg have been selected to train with Melbourne Storm's reserve side this week, and again in February.
It's Wiscombe's first run, however it is repeat business for Clegg, who was provided the same opportunity last year alongside fellow Thunder men Bronson Meehan and Harry Reicher.
The opportunity is being welcomed by incoming Thunder coach Justin Carney, who played in the NRL himself.
"It's brilliant for those boys, and it's brilliant for the club as well because they'll come back with new ideas to hopefully help me," he said.
"It'll also show them the system at the top level. Being at the Storm, it's probably one of the ultimate clubs where players want to be.
"I don't know their setup myself, but I know it will be first class."
Carney made 37 appearances in the NRL for the Canberra Raiders and Sydney Roosters between 2008-2018, before taking his talents to England.
He's had more than a decade's experience at the elite level, and indicated Wiscombe and Clegg will gain a taste of the mentality needed to succeed at the top during these training periods.
"If they do want to go down that route, it is pretty intense," he said.
"People go on like it is the dream job, and it is, but a lot of sacrifice comes with it.
"Those boys will find out about those sacrifices over those two weeks.
"They'll be rubbing shoulders with some of the best players in the world, and in my eyes one of, if not the best coach in Craig Bellamy."
The training runs at the Storm are much more than a trip away for the young Thunder duo.
Perhaps the best example of a jump from country footy to Trans-Tasman success is Maika Sivo, whose wonder season at Group Nine club Gundagai was rewarded by a stretch at Penrith Panthers, eventuating an NRL contract at Parramatta Eels.
Meaning a breakthrough to the top flight is not out of the question for the locals, something Carney made note of when referencing their training run.
"It's their chance to show their ability, and put a stamp on their leadership down there."
