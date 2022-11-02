St Patrick's coach Liam Scammell says Corowa import Mitchell Wagstaff will succeed after playing him in a practice game last Saturday.
The first four rounds of the provincial competition have been washed out, but the clubs were able to piece together a scratch match.
"They did an incredible job just to get a game on," Scammell enthused about the home club's Ball Park.
Neither team was at full strength, but the young English player was the standout.
"He (Wagstaff) looks like a good player, he should do well out here," Scammell suggested.
"Like many left-handers, he punished any width and drove well with anything overpitched."
Like many left-handers, he punished any width and drove well with anything overpitched.- St Pat's Liam Scammell on Corowa's Mitchell Wagstaff
Wagstaff is contracted to county outfit Derbyshire.
Corowa posted 160 in the 40-over game with under 16s player Max Heriot snaring three wickets.
The visitors fell five runs short as newcomer John Bowern top-scored.
It's hoped the season will finally start on Saturday with Corowa hosting East Albury.
IN OTHER NEWS:
However, Corowa's ground might not be accesible, due to flood waters.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.