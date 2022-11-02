The Border Mail

St Pat's cricket coach Liam Scammell impressed by Mitchell Wagstaff

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated November 2 2022 - 2:01am, first published 1:04am
Although he's only 19, Mitchell Wagstaff is tipped to impress in Cricket Albury-Wodonga this season and he certainly did that in a practice match.

St Patrick's coach Liam Scammell says Corowa import Mitchell Wagstaff will succeed after playing him in a practice game last Saturday.

