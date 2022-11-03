The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Murray Darling Basin Authority releases 140 per cent of Hume Dam capacity for flood mitigation

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated November 3 2022 - 7:44pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Releases of more than 75,000 megalitres have been flowing from Hume Dam this week. Murray Darling Basin Authority has responded to its critics about the management of the catchment as it continues to keep the Murray River at Albury under the major flood level. Picture by Mark Jesser

Murray Darling Basin Authority has released the equivalent of one-and-a-half times the capacity of Hume Dam in the past six months for flood mitigation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.