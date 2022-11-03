Murray Darling Basin Authority has released the equivalent of one-and-a-half times the capacity of Hume Dam in the past six months for flood mitigation.
Executive director of river management Andrew Reynolds defended the strategy and revealed more than 4200 gigalitres, 140 per cent of Hume Dam, had been pre-released since the middle of May to keep the river height at Albury below the major flood level.
"If we had have passed Hume and Dartmouth flows through we would have approached or exceeded major flood level at Albury," Mr Reynolds said.
"We undertake managed releases of water from the dams to create airspace ahead of forecast rain events. This allows us to use this airspace to keep releases from the storages during a rainfall event lower than the inflows from upstream.
"We endeavour to maintain sufficient airspace to assist in mitigating future rainfall, but we need to consider how higher flows would impact downstream in advance of further rain. This is a difficult judgement."
Murray River Action Group chairman Richard Sargood has been critical of the MDBA's management after claiming it said Lake Hume wouldn't fill when at 97 per cent capacity in June.
Mr Sargood admitted the situation has been handled better than major floods across the region in 2016, but doesn't think the MDBA has learnt much six years on.
"This amount of rain would have overwhelmed anything, but it would have been nice to know they would try and manage the airspace as best they could," he said.
"If they've got the capacity to keep some airspace early on in the piece in a wet year, why the hell don't they use it?
"Blind Freddy could see this coming. It's too bad Blind Freddy doesn't work for the MDBA."
Releases from Hume Dam are set to remain between 75,000 and 80,000 megalitres for several days, with inflows peaking at around 130,000 megalitres.
"River operators are monitoring weather, inflows and forecasts 24/7 and managing Hume Dam releases as conditions change," Mr Reynolds said.
Twelve gates have been open at the Hume Dam wall for several days, but Mr Reynolds said the number in use was not an indication of the volume of water being released.
"Flows may be increased without additional gates being opened," he added.
"The Bureau of Meteorology provides information on river heights in specific locations, please refer to them as releases from Hume Dam may not reflect what is happening in your immediate area."
Mr Sargood said the region desperately needed three weeks of sunshine and breeze to reduce the high water levels.
"The water has to go somewhere, but until they start anticipating for inflows that can be reasonably expected, we're going to continue to get these sort of outcomes," he said.
Inflows to the Murray River at Albury have been above 90,000 megalitres per day this week and Mr Sargood predicted there would be a repeat of the 2016 floods if they exceeded 100,000.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
