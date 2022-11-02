A southern Riverina grain grower has warned the season is on a knife-edge as unseasonably wet weather continues to wreak havoc on this year's crops.
Walla's Jason Schilg warns producers are facing huge losses as crops go under water - with long-range weather forecasts offering little chance of them drying out or farmers being able to get machinery on to paddocks.
The district has received 99mm of rain in September, a staggering 166mm of rain in October and 30mm already for the first two days of November, bringing the total rainfall for the year to more than 800mm (to the end of October), according to Mr Schilg.
The average yearly rainfall is about 600 millimetres.
"The crops are starting to go backwards," he said.
"While it's not a total wipe-out, we are looking at a 20 to 30 per cent loss at this stage.
"We are taking every day at a time; you really can't make too many plans.
"(But) everyone's going to suffer some amount of damage and some people are a lot worse off than us."
Mr Schilg, who has barley, wheat, oats and about 1100 hectares of canola across properties at Walla and Culcairn, said he was meant to start wind-rowing his canola this weekend.
"My paddocks are still too wet and even with a run of good weather in the next week, what we really need is a month of dry weather - or more," he said.
"The long-range forecast is it will be wet 'til January but we're still hoping there is a change in the weather so we can get on paddocks to harvest."
But the devastating storms of the past few days have put crops further under water - and a successful harvest further out of reach.
Mr Schilg said producers would be particularly hard-hit by losses this year given the cost of chemicals, fertiliser and diesel had close to doubled.
"The worst thing about this year is it has cost a lot to put crops and if we don't pull the crops off, it will be a big financial loss," he said.
Meanwhile hay production is at a complete standstill and the window for quality hay-making is rapidly running out.
The price of hay "will go through the roof" as a result, Mr Schilg warned.
He expected to start making silage in coming weeks.
"We're in the hands of the weather gods," he said.
"Livestock is probably the best thing to be in at the moment - as long as your farm is not completely flooded out."
Across the other side of the country, widespread rain has stopped harvest and damaged what was expected to be another near-record grain crop in Western Australia.
Farmers reported their October rainfall has also been well above average.
