FORMER Alpine Shire councillor Zuvele Leschen will stand for the Labor Party in Ovens Valley for this month's Victorian election.
It will be the sixth time the high school teacher has stood for the party in Victorian or federal elections.
Ms Leschen's preselection follows the party having struggled to find a candidate for the seat which is held by a large margin by Nationals MP Tim McCurdy.
"I approached them, I said 'this is just ridiculous, we should have a candidate by now' and I do like some of these policies," Ms Leschen said.
"I like the SEC policy, it's a very effective way of getting the climate change outcomes we want.
"It's something I've been campaigning for over nearly 30 years, getting carbon emissions under control and it's a very efficient way of getting that outcome.
"If it (the SEC) had never been privatised we would have wound back the brown coal production a long time ago and made the transition to cleaner energy."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ms Leschen, who lives at Buffalo River south of Myrtleford, will continue to teach part-time at Albury High School through the election campaign.
"I think I can do more by sitting in my loungeroom than what young Tim has been able to do in his whole time," she said.
"When I ran against Ken Jasper we spent $500 for the whole campaign and we still got a swing against him."
That was in 1999 in Ovens Valley's previous incarnation Murray Valley which was held by Mr Jasper of the Nationals from 1976 to 2010.
Ms Leschen also contested the federal seat of Indi for Labor in the 1996, 1998, 2007 and 2010 polls against Liberal incumbents Lou Lieberman and Sophie Mirabella.
She was an Alpine Shire councillor from 2000 to 2008.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.