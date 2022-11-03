It's considered one of the most preventable health issues for women between the ages of 18 and 44 years.
It carries a higher "burden of illness" (through the number of years lost and risk of early death) than things like smoking, cancer and heart attacks.
Its estimated economic impact on Australia was $22 billion in 2015/16.
And it kills, on average, one woman every week.
That's why Albury-Wodonga Health (AWH) wants to learn a lot more about how it identifies and responds to the people experiencing domestic and family violence who access its facilities.
AWH's Community Health team has launched an online consumer survey to assess people's experiences and to help shape services into the future.
Violence Abuse and Neglect development officer Katy McCarran and counselling services manager Kelley Latta say the aim of the survey is to "enhance the conversation" about how people can "get the right supports at the right time" if they walk through the door of an AWH service.
"That if people present to us, how do we provide a consistenly good model of care and deliver the best supports and pathways to safety 24/7," Ms McCarran explains.
"That discussion includes how do we establish a sensitive but universal screening process - one that's embedded in the system - to ensure it's not just good luck that you get asked the right question at the right time to get help.
"For example, it's routine now that people are asked about their smoking status; it's part of everyday conversation as a risk factor."
But both women acknowledge their are taboos and a level of "disempowerment" that means family and domestic violence is still not openly talked about.
The complexities of a cross-border health service - including different state approaches to the issue - also muddy the waters somewhat.
"We want community input about what could work," Ms McCarran says.
"We want to hear people's ideas and experiences.
"We know family and domestic violence is recognised as a social issue.
"It's also tied to the law because it's a crime. But the data also shows it has very serious health implications, particularly for women."
An Australian Institute of Health and Welfare report (on July 7, 2022) revealed 35 per cent of assault hospitalisations were due to family and domestic violence in 2019-20.
But "only those assault hospitalisations where the perpetrator is coded as being a family member (including spouse or partner) can be identified, consequently (this) data may underestimate family and domestic assault hospitalisations," the AIHW stated.
Ms McCarran says already stretched emergency departments are an important access point for victims, as are mental health and maternity services.
Ensuring there are trained staff and procedures to support "safe disclosure" and to "code" data accurately is vital - as is developing strong partnerships with other community services, according to Ms Latta.
"It's all pieces of a larger puzzle," Ms Latta says.
"We know, for example, the peak times in ED are 2pm to 10pm yet many of our services operate in business hours. So what level of support can we provide 24/7 if someone presents in an AWH space?
"We know we can intervene early then we can prevent re-presentations and longer term health problems."
