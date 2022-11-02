The face of AFL recruiting has singled out Wangaratta hopeful Joe Richards, ahead of thIs month's draft.
Richards was the only community-level player to earn an invite to the state-based AFL Draft Combine last month.
"We test 139 players and there's normally a few thousand nominations," highly respected AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan suggested.
"At the end of the day if multiple clubs are interested, we will do all the medicals and fitness tests on players around Australia and he was one of a handful added right at the end of the season when clubs had the final window to add players."
The 22-year-old finished equal third in the standing vertical jump with 72cms at the State Combine in Melbourne, while he snared the same spot in the running vertical jump, at 87cms..
The pacy on-baller, who finished equal seventh in the Morris Medal, featured in the top 10 in seven of the O and M's leading statistical settings last season.
He topped the inside 50s with 120, with the next best on 100, while he also led score involvements with 130.
"I say to all the boys, you're in a pretty good place, there's 5000 playing state leagues throughout Australia, so you are right on the radar," Sheehan remarked.
"But I also say to players don't see this as a one-time chance, players can train with clubs over summer or go in the mid-season (draft), clubs will look at you for at least the next 12 months."
The AFL Draft is November 28-29, with the Rookie Draft on November 30.
