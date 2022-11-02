They are fit. They are fast. They are the next wave of border track and field athletes.
Off Leash Athletics duo Alex Colgan and Mikayla Talbot have qualified to represent Victoria at the Australian All Schools Championships next month.
Whether or not the pair attend, the selection is based off an undeniable factor; that in all senses of the phrase, they are running hot.
Colgan, 18, collected gold at the 2022 Victorian All Schools Championships over the weekend, sprinting home first in the under-20 male 100 metre event with a personal best time of 10.60 seconds.
His fast twitch fibres were firing on all cylinders last month at the School Sport Victoria State Championships, breaking a 37-year record with a time of 10.83 seconds.
Coach Blair Talbot said the Wodonga student is a star in the making.
"Alex is sensational, it's been great watching develop and mature from a boy," he said.
"He is really dedicated, if anything he probably takes it a bit too far with his training - I sometimes have to tell him to take a break.
"What he did on the weekend, for me personally what makes it more impressive is the lack of training (the athletes have) had."
IN OTHER SPORT:
Despite mother nature fracturing the Off Leash Athletics students' training schedule, it hasn't halted their performance.
Alongside Colgan, Mikayla Talbot has also been in red-hot form on the track.
The 14-year-old Table Top hurdler picked up silver in the under-16 girls 90 metre event , crossing the line in 13.08 seconds and shaving 0.02 seconds off her personal best in the process.
Talbot's coach and father Blair has been impressed with her development of late, and cannot wait to see what the future holds for his daughter.
"Mikayla is doing well, she's juggling a few things at the moment," he said.
"She's been playing footy, and was selected in the under-16 Murray Bushrangers pre-season squad so she's weighing that up as well.
"The run on the weekend went good...ideally we want her to get under 13 seconds, but we'll definitely take that time considering the lack of training.
Having seen the commitment of his athletes despite rain scuppering training, Talbot praised their efforts in persevering with their track and field aspirations.
"It's a bit of a niche sport and the kids doing it are really special," he said.
"Due to the training and the sport itself, they have make a lot of sacrifices and be prepared not to go to parties and things like that, so I really have to commend them on that."
