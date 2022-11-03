A STORY of friendship, loyalty and love is just what the doctor ordered.
Dr Seuss, that is.
Seussical Jr The Musical will open at Albury Entertainment Centre on Friday night.
Presented by Border Show Business Academy, the show will also run twice on Saturday.
Founded five years ago, the Wodonga-based Border Show Business Academy is the brainchild of Lauren Schmutter (musical theatre, vocal director and performer), Caitlin Clarke (musical theatre, choreographer and performer) and Allyssa Constable (TV Film, producer and scriptwriter).
After opening a new business and surviving the global pandemic by adapting to online methods of teaching, the founders were thrilled to finally stage their first major musical in Albury.
Co-founder Lauren Schmutter welcomed the return to the stage for the next generation of theatre makers on the Border.
"Our business and students were heavily impacted by COVID, so being able to finally perform their first major show on stage is a huge feat," she said.
"Our cast are students of Border Show Business Academy who have been rehearsing every week for three months, doing two extra rehearsals a week on top of their normal classes; we have some amazing and talented youth in our show."
Seussical Jr The Musical follows Horton and Gertrude who band together to save the Whos, free Horton and restore peace and unity to the Jungle of Nool.
Seussical Jr explores the power of being unique and the importance of fighting for your beliefs.
The family-friendly show runs for 75 minutes.
It opens on Friday at 7pm with two shows on Saturday at 2pm and 7pm.
For tickets visit Albury Entertainment Centre box office or online at alburyentertainmentcentre.com.au
