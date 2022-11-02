Albury City Football Club's evergreen talents wound back the clock over the weekend, with its over-35 side contesting the Cowra Country Cup.
The seven and a half hour round trip bore fruits for the local contingent, with a finals appearance and runners up medals to show from the tournament.
The City boys were on song early, progressing through the group stages and eventually finding themselves in the final against Tahmoor Red.
After a hard fought battle, it was the side in red to take the cup following a 1-0 win.
IN OTHER NEWS:
City was aided by Grenfell Stingers Football Club, with a number of players from the central western-based outfit filling in during the finals series.
Meanwhile, City has enjoyed a scintillating start to the 2022-23 Albury Wodonga Football Association Over-45 Summer Series.
The men in blue had scalped two wins from three games, before playing against top side Albury Hotspurs on Wednesday night.
