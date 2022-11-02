ALBURY V/Line train passengers will be able to take a return day trip to Melbourne for $9.20, instead of $82.40, if the Labor Party wins this month's Victorian election.
On Wednesday, Premier Daniel Andrews promised, if he's re-elected, to cap the daily fare at $9.20 across regional Victoria, bringing it into line with the peak ticket cost for metropolitan travellers.
Concession tickets will be pegged at $4.60.
The commitment follows the Coalition committing to halve V/Line fares and provide services free if a train is replaced by a bus.
Wangaratta mayor Dean Rees welcomed Labor's pledge with fares from his city to Melbourne currently $33.80.
"It will get large amounts of people back on the railway and that's a huge thing, rather than driving down for a doctor's appointment or a show and having to pay $50 for parking," Cr Rees said.
He also noted it could offset high diesel and petrol prices facing motorists travelling to the capital.
Benalla mayor Bernie Hearn was not as enthusiastic, saying she would prefer extra runs.
"They could give us more services from Seymour to Albury, that would be a much better promise to the regional community," Cr Hearn said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"There isn't enough, they service Seymour every hour so surely they could do something better than reducing our train fare."
Cr Hearn conceded it would help "immensely" those needing to travel to Melbourne and struggling financially.
Meanwhile, groundwork is set to begin on North East sections of the Inland Rail project this month.
Compounds will be established along the railway line at Barnawartha North and Glenrowan.
That will also involve site offices being set up near the Murray Valley Highway and Beaconsfield Parade respectively.
The preparatory activity will too involve vegetation clearance and work with utility infrastructure in the areas.
An Australian Rail Track Corporation spokesman said initial work would not interfere passenger trains on the track and there would be advance notice of disruptions.
Work in the Wangaratta railway station precinct will begin early in the new year.
Construction firm has been contracted to operate each work site McConnell Dowell in the North East with the project to be completed in 2025.
It will employ more than 170 on the upgrade.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.